Princess Madeleine has a special trip planned for her family: Report

Princess Madeleine is planning a special trip! Although the Swedish royal won’t be on hand to celebrate Sweden’s National Day on June 6, the mom of three intends to travel to her homeland this summer, according to Expressen. The Swedish newspaper reported that the Royal Court’s Information Manager Margareta Thorgren said that the plan is for the whole family to come home for a longer period this summer.

©Princess Madeleine/Instagram



The Swedish royal lives in the states with her husband and three kids

The trip, if it happens, will no doubt be sweet for Madeleine, who lives in the USA with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three children, Princess Leonore, seven, Prince Nicolas, five, and Princess Adrienne, three.

Last year, Madeleine, 38, expressed her sadness over missing the holidays in Sweden, where her parents and siblings live. “This year it saddens me that I won’t be able to go home but my heart is with all of Sweden!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself from SVT’s The Year with the Royal Family program.

Per Svensk Damtidning, the royal said on the SVT documentary that her children ask almost every day: “When can we go to Sweden?”

Madeleine and her family moved to Florida back in 2018. In an interview with the Swedish magazine Mama, the Princess spoke about her kids looking forward to visiting Sweden for the holidays. “The children have been looking forward to coming to Sweden for such a long time, to their rooms and to their things,” she said in 2019.

Princess Madeleine added, “But also because we are outside so much more here than we are in Florida. It’s so hot there, and you can only be outside for short periods, so for them to be able to be out in the forest and run around, it’s a dream. And it’s something that I have really missed myself.”