George, Charlotte and Louis miss their ‘much loved’ great-grandfather Prince Philip

Prince Philip is missed by his great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. A reply to a royal fan who sent a message to Prince William and Kate following the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing said that the Cambridges “will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather.”

Miss Royal Reply shared William and Kate’s response on Instagram. The couple’s message reads: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.”

“Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks,” the message continues. “They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time.”

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle

After Prince Philip’s passing last month, the Cambridges released previously unseen photos of their children with Queen Elizabeth’s husband. In a personal statement, the Duke of Cambridge said, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation,” William added. “Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”