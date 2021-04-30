Prince William holds virtual meeting with JFK’s daughter

While Thursday was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tenth wedding anniversary, Prince William didn’t take the day off from work! The royal dad of three had a virtual meeting with Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, on April 29.

©Getty Images



Prince William had a virtual meeting with Caroline Kennedy on April 29

According to the Court Circular, “His Royal Highness, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, this afternoon held a Meeting with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy (Honorary President of the John F Kennedy Library Foundation) via video link.”

Earlier in the day, Prince William held another meeting via video link at Kensington Palace for the Earthshot Prize, which he launched last year. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reported that the Duke and Duchess were going to celebrate their milestone anniversary at their London residence.

The day before their anniversary, two new portraits of William and Kate were released, showing the royal couple looking more in love than ever. As a thank you to well-wishers, the Duke and Duchess shared a heartwarming family video featuring “precious moments” with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The footage, taken last autumn, showed the royal family of five enjoying time outdoors.

Alongside the video, William and Kate wrote: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C.”