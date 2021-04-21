Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to Prince Philip with first joint engagement since his funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honored Prince Philip with their first joint engagement since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the 282 (East Ham Air Cadets) Squadron in East London on Wednesday. “Paying tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh, who served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years @aircadets,” the couple’s Instagram account captioned a photo of the Duke and Duchess from the outing, along with a throwback of Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

In 2015, Prince Philip passed his military patronage to his granddaughter-in-law Kate, who became Honorary Air Commandant.

The Duke and Duchess were both dressed in dark shades for the outing on April 21. The royal family is currently observing a period of royal mourning following Prince Philip’s death. Prince Louis’ mom recycled her black collarless Dolce & Gabbana coat for the engagement.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the 282 (East Ham Air Cadets) Squadron on April 21

While at the 282 Squadron, the Duchess tried her hand at flying in a flight simulator. “I’ll hold the handbag,” William told his wife.

Per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Group Captain Al Lewis said, “It was interesting to see the Duchess get in the simulator instead of him. She did very well. He [William] was goading her to say, ‘Well it’s not as easy as it seems.’”

©IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Prince George’s mom got into a flight simulator during the outing

During the outing, William and Kate met cadets and spoke to a number of young people who are preparing for their Duke of Edinburgh Awards. At the end of the visit, the Squadron took part in a Three Cheers Salute in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the 30 mourners who attended his funeral service at St. George’s Chapel on April 17.

William and Kate made their first public appearance since the funeral of Prince Philip, with a visit to 282 (East Ham) Squadron, Air Training Corps in London.



At the end of the visit, the Squadron took part in a Three Cheers Salute in honour of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/RYFGD8stCL — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) April 21, 2021

In a personal statement released after his grandfather’s passing, Prince William said, “I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.”

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation,” the Duke added. “Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”