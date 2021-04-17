The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest with a traditional tribute on Saturday April 17, just a week after his passing. Queen Elizabeth and her royal family paid final respects to Prince Philip during his funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic only thirty guests were in attendance at the ceremony, including the prince’s beloved children and grandchildren like Princes William and Harry. Fortunately, the restrictions didn’t affect Philip’s approved funeral plans too drastically.

