Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law shares update on Her Majesty following Prince Philip’s death

Sophie, Countess of Wessex shared an update on her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth following the death of the monarch’s beloved husband, Prince Philip. After visiting Her Majesty, 94, on Saturday with Prince Edward, a tearful Sophie told Sky News’ royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills that “the Queen has been amazing.”

Prince Edward and Sophie visited Queen Elizabeth the day after Prince Philip’s death

Her Majesty’s three sons have visited her since the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing. Prince Andrew was spotted leaving Windsor Castle on April 10, while the Queen’s eldest child, Prince Charles, traveled to Windsor on Friday.

Prince Philip, the longest serving consort in British history, passed away “peacefully” on April 9. He was 99. Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh’s death with a statement that read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the statement continued.

Prince Philip’s ceremonial royal funeral is set to take place Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Due to the UK’s current COVID-19 restrictions, the guest list is limited to 30 people. Meghan Markle, who is expecting her second child, will not be attending the funeral on the advice of her doctor, but Prince Harry is planning to return to the UK to attend.