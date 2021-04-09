Celebrities and world leaders are paying their respects to Prince Philip’s passing

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Friday at Windsor Castle in England at 99-years-old.

Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s death in a statement on the royal family’s website and social media accounts of Philip’s grandson, Prince William, and his wife, Duchess Kate. Although no cause of death was given, the Palace said he died peacefully.

Now, royal and world leaders are all reacting to Philip’s passing.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a comment outside of 10 Downing Street in London. “Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world,” Johnson said. ”Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

Johnson also took to Twitter to give an official statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada expressed his thoughts on Philip in a Tweet that read, “Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of all Canadians are with her and the entire Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel expressed his condolences saying, “I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world.”

Former U.S. president George W. Bush released a statement saying, “Laura and I are saddened to learn the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others. He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign.”

“Laura and I are fortunate to enjoyed the charm and wit of his company and we know how much he will be missed. We join those around the world offering heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the entire Royal Family,” the former president’s statement continued.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico released a statement on behalf of Mexico’s president saying, “I regret the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of the Government and people of Mexico, I express our sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of England, to family and friends, as well as to the great British people. Rest in peace.”

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also shared her thoughts on the death of His Royal Highness. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New Zealand people and the Government, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty and to all the Royal Family.”

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands have shared their condolences as well. “It is with great respect that we remember His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Throughout his long life, he committed himself with dedication to the British people and to his many duties and responsibilities. His lively personality never ceased to leave an unforgettable impression. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy goes out to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and all the members of the Royal Family.”

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain even sent a Telegram paying their respects. “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our dear Uncle Philip. At this painful time, we would like to convey to you our deepest condolences on behalf of the Spanish Government and people, as well as all our closeness and support.”

David Beckham took to his Instagram to pay his respects by sharing a touching photo of Philip and his family accompanied by a touching caption.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to call Philip a “A truly great Briton.”

RIP Prince Philip, 99.

A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

Actress, Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram Friday morning to thank Prince Philip for his “unwavering commitment to our Queen and Country🙏.”