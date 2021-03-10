Meghan Markle already has a special gift for her and Prince Harry’s daughter

Long before Meghan Markle knew she’d be having a baby girl with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex splurged on a gift that she planned on one day giving to her future daughter. Back in 2015, the then-actress spoke to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! about a timepiece she purchased for herself after her legal drama series Suits was renewed for a third season.

Meghan Markle purchased a watch to one day give her daughter after ‘Suits’ was renewed for a third season

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version,” she told HELLO!.

“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them,” Meghan added.

The Duke and Duchess revealed the gender of their second child during their interview with Oprah

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Suits was renewed for a third season in 2012, so Meghan has had the watch for several years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine’s Day 2021 that they are expecting their second child. Less than a month later, the couple revealed the gender of their baby during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired Sunday.

“It’s a girl,” Prince Harry shared. Archie Harrison’s little sister is due this summer. “To have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for?” Harry said. “Now we’ve got our family. The four of us and our two dogs.”