Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to sit down for an ‘intimate’ interview with Oprah: Details

Meghan Markle is opening up to the one and only Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive primetime special. CBS announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sitting down with the media mogul, who was a guest at their 2018 royal wedding, for an “intimate conversation.” The highly-anticipated program airs Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

According to a press release for the Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the Emmy winner, 67, will speak with the American-born Duchess “in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

The pair will also be joined by Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry during the special. The Duke and Duchess, who reside in Montecito, California, will chat with Oprah “about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

The royals announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

Meghan and Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family last year “to live a more independent life as a family.” The pair’s revised new roles went into effect in the spring of 2020, allowing them to “become privately funded members of The Royal Family with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.”