Queen Letizia looks business chic wearing Carolina Herrera in Safer Internet Day video message

Queen Letizia of Spain marked Safer Internet Day 2021 on Tuesday with a video message. King Felipe’s wife looked business chic wearing a blue top teamed with a green two-button blazer and matching trousers by Carolina Herrera—the same outfit that the mom of two wore last Friday to the 27th meeting of the Delegate Commission of the Princess of Girona Foundation held at Zarzuela Palace. Letizia, sporting Gold & Roses earrings, styled her brunette tresses down for the video.

In her message, the Spanish Queen said (translated to English), “This year, it is more pertinent than ever to put on the table the use that we all make of the Internet. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, which is also economic and social, and has increased the time we spend in front of a screen by 80 percent. One in three Internet users is a child. Every day they access digital content, social networks, online games and applications of all kinds.”

“We must try to make compatible a responsible, respectful, critical and creative use of technology for all citizens, especially minors, with the development of digital capacities to promote inclusive and sustainable progress that guarantees social well-being,” Letizia added.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey



The Spanish Queen wore a Carolina Herrera pantsuit for her message

Safer Internet Day, which is﻿ organized by the joint Insafe/INHOPE network with the support of the European Commission, is held every February. It aims to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology, especially among children and young people, and to create a safer and better internet﻿.

Per SID, “By celebrating the positive power of the internet, the Safer Internet Day slogan of ‘Together for a better internet’ encourages everyone to join the movement, to participate, and to make the most of the internet’s potential to bring people together.”