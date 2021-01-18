Pregnant Princess Eugenie’s due date revealed

Princess Eugenie’s due date is just around the corner! HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! revealed on Monday that the mom to be, 30, and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s first child is due in mid-February. Buckingham Palace previously announced that the couple’s royal baby is expected to arrive in “early 2021.”

©Getty Images



The couple’s royal baby is due in mid-February

According to HELLO!, Princess Beatrice’s sister “has been nesting” at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. “Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time,” a friend told HELLO!. “It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage [Ivy Cottage] at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another.”

Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy back in September. Sharing a photo of her and Jack, whom she wed in 2018, holding a pair of baby teddy bear slippers, she wrote: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻.”

Sarah Ferguson has previously expressed her excitement over becoming a first-time grandmother. “I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child,” she tweeted. “Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”

Eugenie isn’t the only member of﻿ Queen Elizabeth’s family set to welcome a baby this year. Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are expecting their third child. During an episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike, who is already a father to daughters Mia and Lena, confessed, “I’d like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether a boy or a girl but please be a boy!”

