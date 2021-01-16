Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ over royal family relationship

Prince Harry is “heartbroken by the situation” with his royal family. ITV anchor Tom Bradby, who interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their tour of Africa in 2019, revealed the news on an upcoming episode of British program Love Your Weekend. When host Alan Titchmarsh asked if he thinks Harry and Meghan are happier in the United States, Tom’s response was mixed.

“I think they are feeling better yes,” he said, “I mean there has been a huge amount that has happened over the last year that I can‘t talk about and I don’t want to talk about, and an awful lot of what has been said is kind of not accurate and not right.”

©GettyImages



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are happy with their life in the U.S.

“That is occasionally frustrating because I am sitting there biting my fists thinking, ‘Well, this is just nonsense,’” he continued. “So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by.”

Tom went on to explain that Harry is naturally upset with his family’s current status: “I think he [Harry] is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don‘t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.”

When pressed on whether he’s referring to the distance between Harry and William specifically, Tom said: “Well, just the situation with the family clearly isn‘t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all.”

“To some extent, I felt a little bit caught in the middle of them with that documentary [Harry and Meghan: An African Journey], which is a deeply uncomfortable place to be and that is, in a way, why I am always reluctant to say anything more because I don‘t want to make anything worse or get in between anything or anything like that.”

He added: “But are they [Harry and Meghan] unhappy out there? No, I don‘t think that’s right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don’t think he finds it easy.”