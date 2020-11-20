King and Queen quarantining after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s parents King Harald V and Queen Sonja are in quarantine after a Royal Court employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Norwegian Royal House announced the news on Thursday, Nov. 19﻿. “Covid-19 has today been detected in an employee at the Royal Court. His Majesty the King is in self-imposed home quarantine. Her Majesty the Queen is in quarantine as a result of close contact with the person in question,” the palace said in a statement.

The Queen of Norway came in close contact with the employee who tested positive for COVID-19

According to the Royal House, the King and Queen, both 83 years old, are not currently showing any symptoms. Aside from the monarchs, 14 Royal Court employees are also quarantining. “The court has routines that are in line with rules and recommendations from the authorities related to infection control, including the practice of distance regulations, the use of face masks, intensified cleaning and hand hygiene, as well as the use of home offices,” the palace noted.

This isn’t the first time King Harald V and Queen Sonja have had to quarantine amid the pandemic. Following the couple’s visit to Jordan in March, Crown Prince Haakon’s mom and dad quarantined at home. A few days later, the King released a message addressing the global health crisis.

The royal couple is quarantining at home

“We are in a situation that is both unreal, alien and frightening for all of us. We do not recognize our everyday lives or the world around us. And yet we are only at the beginning of something we do not fully know the consequences of,” he said (translated to English). “Uncertainty makes us vulnerable. The seriousness makes us anxious. The new everyday life can give us a feeling of powerlessness. Norway is affected together with the rest of the world. Now our most important task is to try to slow down the dramatic development - by following the orders given by the authorities.”

“Norway is known as a society of trust. Now there is a special need to show trust in each other. Both so that everyone takes responsibility for preventing the spread of infection. And for the country’s authorities to make good and wise decisions. My thoughts and prayers are with you all now,” the King added. “Finally, I want to remind you that everyone needs a little extra kindness during this time. Together we stand in this. And together we will be able to get through what lies ahead.”

