Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco star in new portrait with their twins

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrated the Principality's National Day on Thursday with their son Prince Jacques and daughter Princess Gabriella. The Prince's Palace shared photos from the celebration, including a new portrait starring the adorable five-year-old twins with their parents.

©Photos: Eric Mathon and Gaetan Luci / Prince's Palace, Manu Vitali and Michael Alesi



The Prince’s Palace released a new portrait of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with their twins

Jacques, who removed his helmet for the photo, looked sharp wearing his military uniform. Gabriella complemented her twin brother’s outfit wearing a navy Jacadi knit dress. The $89 frock featured a poplin Peter Pan collar and two snap buttons at the waist. The little Princess completed her look with white tights, red Mary Jane flats and red hair barrettes. The siblings were pictured standing side-by-side, while their parents proudly stood behind them. Charlene exuded elegance donning a navy coat with fuchsia lining by South African designer Terrence Bray, which she paired with a beret and black mesh gloves.

©Getty Images



Jacques copied his dad Prince Albert’s salute

Nov. 19 also marked 15 years since Albert officially ascended the throne. Jacques and Gabriella weren’t the only royal children who attended this year’s National Day. Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi’s sons Stefano, three, and Francesco, two, were also in attendance. The brothers twinned in matching brown coats.

©Getty Images



Princess Caroline’s grandsons Stefano and Francesco attended National Day 2020 with their parents, Pierre and Beatrice

Princess Caroline’s daughter Princess Alexandra and oldest son Andrea Casiraghi along with his wife Tatiana Casiraghi also stepped out for the solemn Thanksgiving mass held at the Monaco Cathedral as well as the military ceremony held in the Cour d’Honneur of the Prince’s Palace. While Tatiana’s three kids—Alexandre, India and Maximilian—celebrated Monaco’s National Day last year with their cousins, they were absent from the 2020 festivities. Also noticeably missing were Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi, who missed the celebration in 2019 too, and Albert’s sister Princess Stephanie, though her son Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Chevallier joined the royals.

©Getty Images



Princess Caroline wore a headband like her daughters-in-law

Princess Caroline and her daughters-in-law looked stylish on Thursday wearing headbands for the family affair. Tatiana and her mother-in-law both wore black designs, while Beatrice sported a red velvet headband with her skirt suit.

The royal family, with the exception of Jacques, Gabriella, Stefano and Francesco, wore face masks. The Prince’s Palace revealed earlier this month that Prince Albert wanted the 2020 National Day program adjusted “in order to take into account the health rules imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”