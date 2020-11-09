Meghan Markle steps out after making history in US election

While Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth and other members of the British royal family marked Remembrance Sunday in the UK, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid their own respects Nov. 8 on the other side of the pond with a visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery. “It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said (via Express).

©Lee Morgan



Meghan and Harry marked Remembrance Sunday on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid flowers picked from their garden at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers—one who served in the Royal Australian Air Force and another from the Royal Canadian Artillery. Archie Harrison’s parents also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque that’s inscribed “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country.” Along with the wreath, Harry, who is a veteran himself, signed a message that read: “To all of those who have served and are serving. Thank you.”

Meghan was dressed in black for the somber outing. The Suits alum wore a black belted wool satin faille coat dress by American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell. The mom of one completed her look with a matching black face mask, pair of Jennifer Chamandi heels and styling her tresses down.

©Lee Morgan



The Duchess wore a design by American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell

The outing came less than a week after the US election. Meghan became the first member of the British royal family in modern history to vote in a US presidential election. The American-born Duchess previously explained to Marie Claire why she planned on voting. “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” Meghan, who stepped back as a senior member of the royal family earlier this year, confessed. “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”