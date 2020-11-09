Royal baby alert! Former Prince and wife welcome first child together

Former Prince Nicolae of Romania and his wife Alina-Maria have welcomed their first child together. The proud dad, 35, announced the exciting news on Sunday, Nov. 8, with a statement on his personal social media accounts. “It gives me great pleasure to announce the birth of my daughter, Maria Alexandra, on 7th November at 20:05 at the Polizu Hospital in Bucharest. Alina-Marina and our daughter are both well and healthy,” the official announcement reads. “This is a very special moment for our family and we are grateful for the support and shared excitement of Romanians, but especially the efforts of the medical staff during these challenging times.”

Former Prince Nicolae of Romania and Alina-Maria welcomed their first child together on Nov. 7

Princess Elena also expressed her joy over the birth of her granddaughter. A statement released by the Royal Family of Romania states: “Her Royal Highness Principesa Elena learned with great joy the news of the birth of her second granddaughter, Maria-Alexandra, the daughter of her son Nicolae and his wife, Alina. Princess Elena, together with the entire Royal Family, wishes her newborn granddaughter luck in life, wisdom and health!”

Nicolae revealed his wife’s pregnancy in June. While Maria Alexandra is the couple’s first child together, the former Prince has another daughter from his previous relationship with Nicoleta Cîrjan. Nicolae confirmed last year that he had fathered a love child. “Following my persistent requests to conduct the paternity test of my alleged child, Mrs. Nicoleta Cirjan has accepted. The result is positive, I am the father of her child. Given the context in which this child was born, the fact that I have had no relation with the mother, I have assumed the legal responsibility to the child,” he said at the time.

The couple exchanged vows in a religious ceremony in 2018

Alina-Maria and Nicolae, who is the son of Princess Elena and her first husband Robin Medforth-Mills, were married in a civil ceremony in 2017 and exchanged vows in a religious ceremony in 2018. Back in 2015, King Michael I revoked his grandson’s royal title. Nicolae explained, “On August 1, 2015, His Majesty King Michael I, my grandfather, took the decision to withdraw my Prince of Romania title and place in the Succession Line at the Crown of Romania. This decision, which I assume, comes from a time when I reflected on the future of our country and our home, as well as on the role that I can have in their advancement.”

He continued, “The position of the Prince of Romania and the presence in the Succession Line at the Crown of Romania impose a way to lead my life, which I find it difficult to accept. That is why, with much pain in my soul, I believe that the decision of His Majesty the King is welcome for me. I will seek in the future to serve my ideals and principles in a different way.”

