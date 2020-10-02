Queen Maxima during the opening of breast cancer month in the World Forum The Hague©GrosbyGroup
Trendsetter!

Queen Maxima delighted royal fans with two colorful outfits

Always stylish! She rocks vibrant ensembles during a busy day

By HOLA! USA

Queen Maxima is proven style queen in her own right. From bold colors to shimmery neutrals, she knows how to pull off some amazingly iconic styles. This time, she delighted royal fans with two colorful outfits for her royal engagements. From a hot pink and magenta outfit to an orange cocktail dress, she left us wanting more royal outings to see what she wears next.

Related:

Queen Elizabeth, Queen Maxima, and more royals mourn ruler’s death

The Dutch queen, first wore a hot pink dress to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month at the World Forum. The colorful dress was perfectly accessorized. To top it off, she also showed a pair of red leather gloves.

Queen Maxima during the opening of breast cancer month in the World Forum The Hague©GrosbyGroup
The Dutch queen looked beautiful in the pink and magenta outfit

After her first commitment, Queen Maxima did an outfit change. She looked stunning in an orange cocktail dress with a matching head band, before heading to the anniversary of the Social and Economic Council.

Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Attends The Jubilee Social Economic Council In The Hague©GettyImages

Maxima looked stylish for both occasions, and wore a face mask. She encapsulates what it means to be a Queen in the modern era and how fashion can help you make your mark. She keeps shining as one of fashion’s royal trendsetting queens.

Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Attends The Jubilee Social Economic Council In The Hague©GettyImages


Related Video:

King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more