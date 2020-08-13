Queen Letizia found the perfect white dress for summer

Much like her royal tour wardrobe earlier this summer, Queen Letizia’s vacation style has proven flawless. King Felipe’s wife stepped out in the perfect summer look on Thursday for her visit to Menorca wearing a stylish $219 midi dress from Uterqüe. The organza design with embroidery features ruffled straps and an elastic smocking detail at the bodice. Letizia completed her fresh summer ensemble with a chic ponytail, Macarena espadrille wedges and her Bolsas FQ solidarity bag—the purse brand helps the Catalan Cystic Fibrosis Association.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia wore a fresh summer dress on Aug. 13

The King and Queen both sported matching face masks as they visited the Insular Livestock Cooperative (COINGA) and the Naveta of Es Tudons site on the island of Menorca. The trip no doubt brought back memories from the royal couple’s 2005 visit to Menorca when Letizia was pregnant with her first child, Princess Leonor, now 14.

While the couple’s daughters—Leonor and Infanta Sofia—are both in the Balearic Islands, Letizia and Felipe left their kids behind for the outing on Aug. 13. The Spanish Princesses accompanied their mom and dad on engagements earlier this week.

©JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images



Queen Letizia and King Felipe visited Menorca during their summer holiday

After arriving to Palma de Mallorca over the weekend, the monarchs and Spanish Princesses made their first public appearance as a family on Monday in Petra. ﻿Infanta Sofia’s injury was on display as she walked with a crutch during the Spanish royals’ visit to the birthplace and museum of Junípero Serra Ferrer, an 18th century Franciscan friar. Letizia’s 13-year-old daughter reportedly suffered an accident at Marivent Palace on Sunday that required five stitches.

The teenage Princesses joined their parents again on Tuesday at the Naüm Socio-Educational Center in the neighborhood of Son Roca, Mallorca. The royals, who traditionally spend their summer holidays in Palma de Mallorca, will be touring the Balearic Islands during their vacation to support the different social and economic sectors that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.