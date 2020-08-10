Palace makes big change following Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s royal departures

The royal family has made a noticeable update to their official website. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Instagram account, as well as Prince Andrew’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been removed from the site’s social media tab. Royal blogger account Gert’s Royals first noted the change. The only accounts now listed on the website are Prince Charles and Camilla’s @ClarenceHouse, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s @KensingtonRoyal, and @TheRoyalFamily, which shares updates about the work and activities of Queen Elizabeth and other members of the British royal family. The decision to remove the Sussexes and the Duke of York’s accounts comes months after Meghan, Harry and Andrew stepped back from royal duties.
In November, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s father announced that he was stepping “back from public duties for the foreseeable future” amid the controversy surrounding his past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement, Andrew said, “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.”
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked royal fans in January when they announced their intention to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.” Following a summit with the Queen, it was decided that the couple would no longer be working members of the royal family.
View this post on Instagram
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Meghan and Harry officially bid farewell to royal life on their now-defunct @SussexRoyal account in March. At the time, a spokesperson for the pair said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer post on Instagram under the @sussexroyal handle and will also no longer update SussexRoyal.com website,” adding that although both will be inactive, they will “remain in existence online for the foreseeable future.” Ahead of their royal exit, it was revealed that Meghan and Harry would stop using “Sussex Royal” post-spring 2020 because there are specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word “royal.”