Queen Letizia gets up close with livestock wearing a chic jumpsuit

Queen Letizia’s legen-dairy style was on display Wednesday as she and King Felipe continued their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities. For her visit to Cantabria in northern Spain, the mom of two made a floral statement recycling her Uterqüe jumpsuit, which features short sleeves and culotte-style legs. The Queen first debuted the printed design in the Dominican Republic back in 2018. Letizia completed her look on July 29 with a pair of Macarena espadrille wedges, a blue face mask and chic ponytail.

©WireImage



Queen Letizia recycled her floral Uterqüe jumpsuit on July 29

The Spanish monarchs were greeted with a traditional welcome dance upon their arrival to the National Livestock Market (Mercado Nacional de Ganado) in Torrelavega on Wednesday. The royals toured the space, including the milking area and an exhibition of bovine breeds. The King and Queen were also presented with an engraved cowbell. “Sounds good,” Letizia said (via HOLA!) after Felipe rang the bell.

©WireImage



The monarchs visited the National Livestock Market in Torrelavega

Following the market visit, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s parents held a meeting with representatives from Cantabria’s livestock sector. Felipe noted that the country rediscovered the importance of the primary sector during the pandemic. Later in the day, the royals traveled to the fishing village of Santoña, where they toured the port.

©WireImage



The royals were presented with a cow bell during their visit to the market

Letizia and Felipe have been visiting Spain’s autonomous communities to recognize the effort of the country in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity. The King and Queen kicked off their tour in June visiting the Canary Islands and have since traveled to various parts of Spain.

“We have to raise our spirits and we have to, together, with the aid that is necessary with European solidarity, begin to lift the country again,” Felipe said at the start of the tour. “We are recovering, facing a very difficult situation, a very steep uphill, in order to make a real recovery in the economy, social needs and expectations for the future.”

