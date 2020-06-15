Crown Princess Victoria makes rare change to her look in 10th wedding anniversary portraits

Ten years and two kids later,Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has recycled one of her most memorable gowns. Ahead of her and Prince Daniel’s ten-year wedding anniversary on June 19, the royal couple posed for portraits taken by Elisabeth Toll at Gustav III’s Pavilion at Haga Park, a stone’s throw away from their official residence Haga Palace in Stockholm. The future Queen, 42, stunned in three different looks for the photo session, including the blush Elie Saab one-shoulder gown that she wore to her pre-wedding gala in 2010.

©Elisabeth Toll, The Royal Court of Sweden/WireImage



Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden recycled her pre-wedding gala dress from 2010

In a rare move, the mom of two, who normally styles her hair up, let her long brunette tresses down for the shoot. Victoria looked regal accessorizing the gown with the Connaught Diamond tiara and Vasa earrings, which her younger sister Princess Madeleine wore on her own wedding day in 2013. Victoria and Daniel posed together in the pavilion’s ornate Mirror Lounge, which features a grand chandelier. The Crown Princess starred in two solo shots in the room, gazing outside a window in one picture and resting her hand on a column in another.

©Elisabeth Toll, The Royal Court of Sweden



The royals’ photo session was taken at Gustav III’s Pavilion at Haga Park

The heir apparent to the Swedish throne slipped into a navy ball gown from the H&M Conscious Collection for a portrait taken outside the pavilion with Daniel. The Crown Princess, who added sleeves to the voluminous tulle number, swept her hair up into an elegant updo that showed off the diamond Epaulette earrings that she famously wore to her pre-wedding gala. Victoria added extra sparkle with the Baden Fringe tiara.

©Elisabeth Toll, The Royal Court of Sweden



The future Queen looked regal in an H&M gown

For her third look, Princess Estelle’s mother changed into an ivory three-quarter sleeve gown that featured a cowl neckline. Victoria, again, styled her hair up for the photos taken in the pavilion’s dining room.

©Elisabeth Toll, The Royal Court of Sweden



Victoria and Daniel were married on June 19, 2010

The images were released four days before Victoria and Daniel’s anniversary. The couple tied the knot on June 19, 2010 in Stockholm. Victoria turned to Swedish designer Pär Engsheden for her wedding dress. The royals’ young bridal party included the Crown Princess’ godchildren: Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway.

Per the Swedish Royal Court, the pair’s royal wedding was the first female throne wedding ever in Swedish history. Since their nuptials, Victoria and Daniel have become parents to daughter Princess Estelle, eight, and four-year-old son Prince Oscar.