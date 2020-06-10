Princess Madeleine of Sweden turns 38 with release of stunning new portrait

Happy 38th birthday Princess Madeleine! In honor of her special day, the royal palace released a beautiful new portrait of the royal against a backdrop of blooming bougainvillea. The Swedish beauty shares a birthday with the UK’s Prince Philip (who turns 99 today!) and will be celebrating it at home in Florida with her cute family. Her and British-American Christopher O’Neill just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary and in five days on June 15 it will be their middle child, Prince Nicolas’ fifth birthday. Early June is just one big celebration for the family! The couple also share Princess Leonore, six, and two-year-old Princess Adrienne.

©@princess_madeleine_of_sweden



Madeleine recently celebrated the National Day of Sweden with her children Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne

Just a couple of days ago Madeleine posted a photo of her and the children in front of some lush palm trees, waving Swedish flags in honor of her birthplace’s national day. Keeping her children in touch with their roots is obviously something Madeleine is working on regularly. Just as she works passionately for the World Childhood Foundation that her mom set up in 1999 to fight the sexual exploitation of children. Through this organization she recently set up a fund-raising campaign for vulnerable children in New York, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

©Instagram



Madeleine looked stunning in her birthday portrait

They family have lived in Florida, Miami since 2018 and, although it must be hard to be so far away from their Swedish-based family, Madeleine keeps in constant contact with her mom, dad and siblings. They participated in an adorable multi-family video hook-up for Easter Sunday which was posted on the Swedish Royal House’s Instagram page. It showed King Carl-Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia at home on their sofa while Princess Victoria sat outside in the sun with Prince Daniel and their two kids, Oscar and Estelle. Brother Prince Carl-Philip was also enjoying the outside weather with wife Princess Sofia and their boys Alexander and Gabriel. Madeleine and family were inside with their pet dog and three children. Christopher could be heard wishing everyone a ‘Happy Easter’ in English.