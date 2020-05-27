Palace hits back at report that Kate Middleton is ‘furious’ with rare statement

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shut down claims made about the Duchess of Cambridge in Tatler magazine. A spokesperson for the royal couple told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! Online, “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.” Among the various claims, Tatler reported that there was an alleged “incident” at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding rehearsal.

©WireImage



Kensington Palace issued a rare statement after a magazine published a story about Kate Middleton

The magazine claims “there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not.” Kate, whose daughter Princess Charlotte served as a bridesmaid, reportedly felt they should, while Meghan didn’t want her bridesmaids to. Per the outlet, “Kate, who has impeccable manners, sought the opportunity to put Meghan in her place, reprimanding her for speaking imperiously to her Kensington Palace staff.”

Tatler also claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge is “furious” about her larger workload. “Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays,” the story reported. A supposed friend of the Cambridges’ said that William and Kate “really wanted to be hands-on parents,” but Meghan and Harry have “effectively thrown their three children under a bus” following their royal exit earlier this year.

©Getty Images



The Cambridges have been self-isolating at their country home Anmer Hall during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been keeping busy while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple has been carrying out royal duties remotely, while also homeschooling their young children at their country home Anmer Hall. In April, Kate opened up about the “ups and downs” of self-isolating with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old,” she told BBC. “The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how honestly. You get to the end of the day, you write down all the list of things you’ve done in that day. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time. But it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”