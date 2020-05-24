How Kate Middleton helped Prince William through ‘scariest’ fatherhood challenge

Prince William and Kate Middleton not only talk the talk, but walk the walk. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aim to create a world where people aren’t ashamed of their mental health. As of late, the 37-year-old prince in particular leads by example, opening up about his struggles in hopes of encouraging others to do the same. This is evident in the new documentary Football, Prince William and our Mental Health, where the dad-of-three reveals the “scariest” time of his life, struggling with old trauma and how Kate helped him through.

Prince William opened up about becoming a dad in new documentary

In the upcoming BBC One doc, Prince William was moved to open up while chatting with former soccer player Marvin Sordell, who grew up without a father. The athlete touched on suffering from depression and how losing his dad affected his experience as a father. It “was the hardest time in my life,“ Marvin recalled about becoming a dad. “You know, I found it really tough… I really struggled with my emotions.”

Trauma from Princess Diana’s death came back in ‘leaps and bounds’ when Prince William became a dad

Mavin’s candidness stirred something in William, who tragically lost his mother Princess Diana. “Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” he said. “I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is, like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.”

William then touched on how his loving wife Kate has held his hand through all the darkness. “Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together,” he said. “I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.”

Ultimately, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, have been the ultimate source of joy for William and Kate. The royal couple, who celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on April 29, are currently self-isolating with the kids in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. Kate recently admitted that there have been “ups and downs” just like every family trying to manage. in this time “it gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old,” she confessed.

“The children have got such stamina,” she added. “I don’t know how honestly. You get to the end of the day, you write down all the list of things you’ve done in that day. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time. But it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.” Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health airs on BBC One May 28.