Harry handpicked flowers at Kensington Palace for his bride and it also featured Forget-Me-Nots, which were Princess Diana’s favorite flowers. Myrtle sprigs were also included, a tradition in royal wedding bouquets that dates back to Queen Victoria.

The bouquet was later placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey, a tradition started by Queen Elizabeth’s mother to honor her brother who was killed in World War One.