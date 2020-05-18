Princess Martha Louise’s daughters are all smiles in rare picture months after dad’s death

Princess Märtha Louise and her girls celebrated Norway’s Constitution Day on Sunday, May 17. The Norwegian royal and her three daughters—Maud Angelica, 17, Leah Isadora, 15, and Emma Tallulah, 11—were all smiles as they posed for a picture together. “So nice to be allowed to celebrate May 17 with you fine girls. And although today has been different and alternative in many ways, it has been a great day with close family. Happy birthday everyone. 🇳🇴🇳🇴How did you celebrate today? # 17may # korona17mai #corona #hurra # hurrafor17mai,” Märtha Louise captioned the photo.

The mom of three shared a rare photo of her girls in honor of Norway’s Constitution Day

The Princess’ daughters, whom she shared with her ex-husband Ari Behn, appeared to be in good spirits waving Norwegian flags, though Emma was pictured with a blue cast on her left leg. The happy family photo comes nearly five months after Maud, Leah and Emma’s father took his own life on Christmas Day. The late author’s kids attended his funeral back in January, during which Maud delivered an emotional eulogy with her mother by her side.

Three months after Ari’s tragic passing, Märtha Louise shared an update on how her daughters were coping. Alongside a photo of spring flowers blooming, the mom of three penned: “Today the first signs of spring appeared in the garden here. So beautiful these spring flowers are as always sprouting through dead leaves. We in our little family have gone through - and are still going through - a hard time after Ari’s death. The hardest we have been through. Ever since Christmas and even before Covid-19 was a fact of the world, we were in the dark waves of sorrow and I had to find a foothold in the parent role for three fragile, beautiful, vulnerable, fine children who needed me 24/7.”

The Princess’ daughters said goodbye to their father in January of 2020

Märtha Louise continued, “Previous encounters with death have been natural causes. And although death has sometimes come too soon, and although the grief process has been painful, it has nevertheless been peaceful. Clarified. It was not now and has made the process long and sorrowful and of course it will continue well into the future. And now that the world we know has turned its head and everything is uncertain and everyday new and with more physical distance, I see how vulnerable we humans are. But still strong. Because it has struck me through this deep mourning valley, and with the strong presence of the Corona virus on earth as well, that we humans can withstand a great deal.”