Kate Middleton interrupted her 9th wedding anniversary celebrations for an important reason

Just because it was Kate Middleton’s anniversary doesn’t mean she had the day off from royal duties. The Duchess of Cambridge worked remotely from home on her and Prince William’s ninth wedding anniversary. According to the Court Circular, the royal mom of three participated in a roundtable discussion via video link with charities and organizations that support pregnant women and new mothers. The Duchess, who earlier this year confessed to feeling isolated as a first-time mom, has spoken out in the past about parents needing support. “It’s so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days, but after the age of one, it falls away,” she said while launching the Family Talk program in 2019. “After that, there isn’t a huge amount. Lots of books to read.”

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess celebrated their anniversary on April 29

William and Kate celebrated their anniversary on Wednesday, April 29, at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. Kensington Palace marked the couple’s special day with a photo from their 2011 royal wedding. Alongside a picture of the then-newlyweds departing London’s Westminster Abbey, the caption read: “🎊 Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!”

The royal couple has been self-isolating with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—at their country home amid the coronavirus pandemic. William and Kate recently opened up about the “ups and downs” of isolating with their young kids. “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old,” the Duchess confessed to BBC.

©Getty Images



The Cambridges are currently self-isolating at Anmer Hall

She added, “The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how honestly. You get to the end of the day, you write down all the list of things you’ve done in that day. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time. But it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”