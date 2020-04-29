How Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary

Happy anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated nine years of marriage on Wednesday, April 29. In honor of the royal couple’s anniversary, Kensington Palace shared a photo from the pair’s 2011 nuptials. “🎊 Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!” the caption read. The picture showed the then-newlyweds departing London’s Westminster Abbey following their wedding service. Cousin Princess Eugenie reacted to the post, simply commenting: “😍.”

William and Kate generally mark their anniversary in private. This year, the pair will be spending the day at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, where they have been self-isolating with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during the coronavirus pandemic. The parents of three recently opened up about the “ups and downs” of isolating with their young kids. “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old,” Kate confessed to BBC.

Despite the circumstances, the couple’s anniversary will no doubt be special. Back in February, Kate admitted on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she is happiest when she is with her “family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.” Surely the Duchess is content to be with her husband and kids at their country home.

©Getty Images



William and Kate are self-isolating with their children at Anmer Hall

For her eighth wedding anniversary last year, Queen Elizabeth gave Kate a special honor. The Duchess was appointed to the Royal Victorian Order, granting her the title of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO). In 2012, Kate celebrated her first wedding anniversary by cooking William fish en papillote—fish wrapped in parchment paper—since paper is the traditional one year anniversary gift.

After nine years of wedded bliss, William and Kate appear to be as happy as ever. Earlier this year, the Duke complimented the mother of his children after one well-wisher told him that Princess Charlotte was her favorite. The future King replied, “Yes, she is lovely—just like my wife.” Aw!