Prince Harry’s close friend says he’ll give up lifelong passion because Meghan Markle doesn’t like it

British primatologist Dame Jane Goodall – a close friend of Prince Harryand Meghan Markle – has shared new details about the couple’s new life after stepping down from royal duties, including a lifelong hobby that Prince William’s brother might decide to abandon.

The renowned activist – who has been a guest at Meghan and Harry’s UK official residence Frogmore Cottage – said that William and Harry are champions of the natural world, “except they hunt and shoot,” adding, “but I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.”

Dame Jane – whose work is so highly admired by the couple that the Duchess wanted her to appear in Forces of Nature, the British Vogue issue she guest-edited last year – made the comments in an interview with Radio Times. She also gave updates on how the couple are coping with their new life in L.A., particularly Harry: “I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie are starting a new life in the US

It’s not the first time Dame Jane has given information on the royal couple. As published in the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, the doctor recalled a comment Harry made when he was interviewing her for Meghan’s Forces of Nature, “At the end, Meghan came in to listen with Archie. He was very tiny and very sleepy – not too pleased to be passed from his mummy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family.” She added, “I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this.’ Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that.’”