The coronavirus pandemic has forced a number of individuals around the world to stay at home—and the royals are no exception. With several countries issuing lockdowns and requiring residents to self-quarantine in order to combat the outbreak, many royals from Queen Elizabeth and Queen Letizia to Kate Middleton and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have resorted to working from home. While these days, many of us might opt for pajamas and athleisure wear, these royals are showing off their cozy, yet professional work from home style and workstations. Scroll through for a look at how the royals are working from the comfort of their home and how it compares to your own setup...