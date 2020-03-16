Kate Middleton takes her ‘well-behaved’ children to the supermarket amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus isn’t stopping Kate Middleton from running errands with her children. The Duchess of Cambridge, who was staying at Anmer Hall with her family over the weekend, was seen shopping for clothing at the nearby King's Lynn Sainsbury's on Sunday morning with her three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, in tow. Kate Carter, founder of Ugly Duckling Creations, spotted Prince William’s brood at the store and later spoke to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! about the royal sighting. "[The Duchess] was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved," Kate told HELLO!.

©WireImage



The Duchess visited a local supermarket with her three children on March 15

"I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought 'Am I the only one seeing this?' I couldn't believe it was happening,” Kate added. "She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute.” The Duchess was dressed down for the low-key outing wearing jeans and a beige jacket. Kate said, "Even in casual wear she looked absolutely beautiful."

The Cambridges certainly seem to be keeping calm and carrying on amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected numerous royal events like the postponement of the Monaco royal family’s annual Rose Ball. Buckingham Palace announced last week that two of Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming public royal engagements will be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In a statement, the palace said: "As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks."

©Getty Images



The Queen has had to reschedule engagements due to the coronavirus

The statement continued, "In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice."