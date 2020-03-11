Queen Maxima just wore the most unique headpiece

When it comes to statement hats and jewelry, Queen Maxima takes the crown. The 48-year-old Dutch royal debuted perhaps one of her most unique headpieces to date during her royal visit to Indonesia. King Willem-Alexander’s wife stepped out on Tuesday, March 10, wearing a golden brown calot hat. The novel headwear that resembled a helmet was comprised of two overlapping textured shapes.

©Getty Images



Queen Maxima wore a unique helmet-like calot hat in Indonesia

Maxima, who swept her locks into an updo, teamed the headpiece with a floral print silk cape dress by one of her go-to designers, Natan. The royal complemented her hat with matching accessories—brown pumps, gloves and a wide belt.

©Getty Images



The Dutch royal paired the headpiece with a cape dress by Natan and matching accessories

The Dutch Queen has been showing off her fashion credentials throughout her trip. Maxima arrived to Jakarta on March 9 wearing a cold-shoulder dress by Oscar de la Renta. On Tuesday, after wearing her Natan dress and calot hat out for a busy day of engagements, Maxima changed into a Johanna Ortiz floral print dress to view the “Innovation” exhibit at the Dutch cultural center Erasmus Huis Jakarta. The Queen returned to her signature wide-brimmed hats on Wednesday wearing two different styles that paired nicely with her long-sleeve polka dot dress and white floral Natan design that featured bell sleeves.

©Getty Images



The mom of three has been turning heads with her fashion in Indonesia

Maxima and Willem-Alexander undertook the state visit at the invitation of Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. The Royal House of The Netherlands previously stated that the trip is a “confirmation of the broad and close relationship between the two countries and is dedicated to future cooperation.” The royal visit is focusing on the economy, nature conservation, culture, science and “the many ties that exist, among others on the basis of the shared past, between Indonesians and Dutch people.”