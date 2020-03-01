Meghan Markle and Prince Harry begin final month as senior royals with THIS plan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are marching toward positivity. The Sussexes rang in Sunday, March 1 with a mission to take in only uplifting news online. The power pair opened up about their mindset in a post to fans, revealing the one and only account they’re following. "Happy 1st of March everyone!" the caption read, alongside an inspiring video. "This month, we continue on the good news path and are pleased to be following @TankGoodNews, as a reminder of all the good that is happening in the world. We hope it uplifts and inspires you!"

©GettyImages



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed March (their last official month on Senior Royal duty) in a positive way



Harry and Meghan spotlighted the new account alongside a video montage. "This month we are happy to share and follow more acts of kindness and good happening in the world!" a text overlay read as inspiring clips from the "Tanks Good News" played in the background. The profile aims to deliver followers "positivity with a hint of humor."



"This is amazing! What a great thing to wake up to <3 I am honored," the account manager replied upon seeing the post. "Let’s have a great month everybody."

It was a two for one special, as the couple welcomed March with double posts. Their second was good tidings to fans living in Wales. "Wishing all of our Welsh followers a Happy St Davids Day," the duo wrote next to a sweet snap of them greeting Welsh fans.

Harry has been back in the UK for the past few days, carrying out his final engagements as a senior working member of the royal family. Meanwhile, Meghan has remained in Canada, where the couple have been living for the past month with their baby Archie. With the Sussexes set to officially step back as senior royals on March 31, it's not clear at this stage when they will make public appearances in future.