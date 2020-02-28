Princess Madeleine of Sweden and family buy amazing 15-room mansion in Miami

She’s a Swedish Princess who has been living Stateside on and off since 2010. After marrying American financier Chris O’Neill in 2013 the couple decided to settle in Florida in 2018 with their three children. Initially renting a property, the couple have now purchased a home for nearly $3million. According to our sister publication ¡HOLA! Spain the Swedish royals have already moved into the 15-room mansion in the exclusive area of Pinecrest.

©Anna-Lena Ahlström



The Swedish royals have moved into a more secure property

One of the main reasons for the move was a security concern after their previous residence was broken into at the end of last year. Their new mansion is much more secure, away from prying eyes and with a high fence surrounding it, giving the Princess peace of mind when she is alone with the kids.

It also sounds more spacious, with a nice big yard and swimming pool, 15 rooms on two floors, all set in around 6,500 square feet of land. The villa is split into six bedrooms with their own private bathrooms, a gym, office, kitchen, dining room, spacious terrace, garage and a private wing just for the children. Also close to their new home is the Miami Beach Club where the family often likes to chill at the weekend.

©Instagram



Princess Leonore recently turned six

The house is set in a residential area which also has a good selection of stores and clothes shops. Some great schools are also nearby – pretty crucial given that the Royal House recently confirmed that Madeleine’s three children will attend school in Florida.

Her and Chris’ oldest child, Princess Leonore, recently turned six and Madeleine marked the occasion on her Instagram page, writing: “Happy birthday to our sunshine! You make us smile everyday!!” Prince Nicolas, meanwhile, will turn five in June and their youngest child, Princess Adrienne, will turn two on March 9.