Queen Letizia changes her look and rocks luscious bouncy curls - See the photos

After weeks of wearing her hair down straight or blown out for various royal engagements,Queen Letizia has finally spiced up her look. The Spanish royal traded her sleek locks for bouncy curls as she stepped out on Thursday for the inauguration of the 39th edition of the International Contemporary Art Fair, ARCOmadrid. The mom of two exuded glamour styling her dark tresses in voluminous waves.

©WireImage



The Spanish royal rocked glamorous curls at ARCOmadrid 2020

Letizia wore a red floral printed midi dress by Maje for the occasion. The satin number from Maje’s fall 2019 collection, which originally retailed for $415, featured puffed statement shoulders, long ruched sleeves, and an empire waist.

©Getty Images



Letizia wore a red printed Maje dress for the engagement

The ever-stylish royal, 47, completed her picture perfect ensemble with Prada pumps, her Gold & Roses Joyas earrings and dramatic eye makeup, as well as a glossy dark lip.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia and King Felipe visited the art fair on Feb. 27

The Queen was joined by husband King Felipe for the official opening of the art fair, which is being held at the IFEMA in Madrid. Felipe, who wore a grey suit, looked dapper and rather artsy sporting a blue paisley print tie.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía’s parents were on hand to tour different art galleries on February 27. The couple appeared to be in good spirits as they viewed different pieces of artwork. The art fair, which is open from February 26 through March 1, is held every February in the Spanish capital and brings together galleries from more than 30 countries.