The British royals announce second divorce in less than two weeks

Queen Elizabeth’s family has been hit by a second divorce this month. Princess Margaret’s son, David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, is splitting from his wife the Countess of Snowdon after 26 years of marriage. "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family,” a spokesperson for the couple said (via HELLO!).

Queen Elizabeth’s nephew and Serena tied the knot in 1993. The former couple share two children together, Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones. Lady Margarita was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 royal wedding. News of David and Serena’s split comes less than a week after it was revealed that Her Majesty’s grandson, Peter Phillips, is separating from his wife Autumn Phillips.

Princess Anne’s son and his Canadian-born wife publicly announced their decision to split last week after informing their families last year. A spokesperson for Peter and Autumn said, “They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.” The “well being and upbringing” of the pair’s daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven, remains their “first priority.”

“Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co parent their children,” the statement continued. “Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.”

