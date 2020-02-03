Kate Middleton makes candid confession about life after kids

They say having children changes everything, and being a member of the royal family is no exemption. Kate Middleton, who is a mom to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, candidly spoke about how motherhood has altered her free time at the BAFTAs on Sunday evening. Following the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met backstage with Rising Star award winner Michael Ward and his fellow nominees. Prince William joked about how many films he had to view ahead of the awards, while the Duchess admitted, “Having children is so bad for watching films.”

©WireImage



Prince William and Kate Middleton made a glamorous pair at the 2020 BAFTAs on Feb. 2

Prince George’s parents mingled with several stars at the awards show, including Renée Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix. Prince William is president of BAFTA, with 2020 marking his tenth year holding the role. In a speech during the ceremony, the royal dad of three called for more diversity. “Both here in the U.K. and in many other countries across the world, we are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors, and technicians. Men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities, enriching our lives through film," William said.

He continued, "Yet in 2020 and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process. That simply cannot be right in this day and age."

William and Kate looked red carpet-ready for the 2020 BAFTAs. This year’s ceremony called for sustainable fashion, so the Duchess recycled her white gown with gold embroidery by Alexander McQueen, which she first wore in 2012 during her royal tour of Malaysia. Since its debut eight years ago, the gown has been updated with different sleeves. Princess Charlotte’s mom completed her awards show ensemble with an elegant updo and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry. Upon the royal couple’s arrival, Kate was praised for her look. “Kate you look beautiful,” the Duchess was told several times. The admirers also made sure to include the Duke adding, “So do you Will,” prompting William and Kate to laugh.