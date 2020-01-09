Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break silence to send Kate Middleton birthday wishes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke their silence on social media for a special someone.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished a happy birthday to Kate Middleton, who turns 38 on January 9. In honor of her special day, Kensington Palace released a new photo of the Duchess of Cambridge via social media taken by photographer Matt Porteous. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!” Harry and Meghan commented, followed by a cake and a red heart emoji.

©Matt Porteous



Kate turned 38 on January 9

The birthday message comes less than 24 hours after Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Aside from her brother and sister-in-law, other family members who wrote Prince William’s wife a sweet B-Day message were Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Clarence House account posted a carousel of beautiful pics featuring Catherine at royal engagements. “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday,” they wrote followed by a balloon emoji.

©GettyImages



Prince Harry and Meghan announced they’re stepping down as senior members of the royal family

Kate’s 38th turn around the sun comes at an interesting time for the British Royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan publicly revealed they will work to become financially independent.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote on the Sussex Royal account. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they added.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, responded to the modifications by releasing a statement that read: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."