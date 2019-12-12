Kate Middleton breaks all fashion traditions -but one- at regal banquet

Kate Middleton surprised royal fans with the stunning look she chose to attend one of the most glamorous nights at Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s Diplomatic Corps reception takes place every year in early December and it’s one of the most anticipated events in the royal calendar. Queen Elizabeth opens the doors of the Palace to receive more than 1,000 guests, including ambassadors, high commissioners and senior members of the royal family. This year, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a super flattering but surprising dark blue velvet design, leaving behind the brighter-colored gowns she has worn in previous years.

©GettyImages



Kate Middleton chose a flattering velvet evening gown designed by Alexander McQueen

Kate looked absolutely gorgeous in the navy blue gown created by Alexander McQueen, one of her go-to fashion labels - they designed her spectacular wedding gown - especially for such lavish occasions. The figure-hugging dress incorporated an elegant v-neckline and long-sleeves, perfect for the cold winter days. The 37-year-old royal also displayed the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and her Royal Family Order, an honor she received from the Queen in 2018, for services to the sovereign. But what really caught the eyes of royal watchers was the tiara the Duchess chose for the event. Kate chose for Princess Diana’s favorite tiara, the Lover’s knot headpiece.

©GettyImages



For the ocassion, the Duchess wore Princess Diana’s favorite tiara: the Lover’s knot headpiece



The Lover’s Knot heirloom was created for Queen Mary back in 1913 by prestigious British jewelry house Garrard. After her death, the diamond and pearl headpiece was given to her granddaughter Elisabeth II in 1953. But it was Diana who made it very popular after receiving the tiara as a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981.

©GettyImages



Royal watchers also paid attention to what appears to be a new diamond ring on Kate’s right hand