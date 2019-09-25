Like father, like son! Baby Archie is dad Prince Harry's twin

Ellen DeGeneres was right! Archie Harrison is the spitting image of dad Prince Harry. Fans around the world finally got to see the resemblance between Meghan Markle’s “two best guys” on Wednesday, September 25, as Archie made his debut on the family’s royal tour of Africa. “Omg Archie and Prince Harry are literally twins,” one wrote. Another tweeted, “Omg Archie looks exactly like Harry as a baby.”

Archie (right) bears a striking resemblance to Prince Harry (pictured in 1985)

From the shape of his head to his cheeks and hair, Archie bears a striking resemblance to his father from when he was a baby. Meanwhile, the nearly five month old's eyes are a perfect blend of his mother and father’s; however the nose is all Meghan. In a 2016 Father’s Day post, the former American actress thanked her dad Thomas Markle for “giving me that signature Markle nose,” which Archie seems to have inherited.

Meghan (photographed with her mom Doria) and her son have similar eyes

Archie looked adorable as he carried out his first royal engagement on Wednesday meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who is a globally respected figure in the anti-apartheid movement, and his daughter Thandeka in Cape Town. “He constantly wants to stand,” Harry said during the meeting, while Meghan revealed that her son is “an old soul,” adding that he “likes to flirt.”

Archie made his royal tour debut on September 25

Fans have been waiting to see Archie on the Sussexes' royal tour, which kicked off Monday. Harry revealed on the first day that his son was sleeping. The dad of one admitted that the family’s long flight from the UK to Africa made Archie “not grouchy, just exhausted.” The royal trio's tour will wrap on October 2 in Johannesburg

