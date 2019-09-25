Archie Harrison makes his royal debut on tour – look how much he’s grown!

Too much cuteness! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has made his public debut with his parents on their royal tour of Africa. The four-month-old joined Harry and Meghan as they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town, and the couple shared an adorable video of the cute tot in which royal fans could see how much he’s grown.

Meghan carried their little boy and she can be heard making encouraging noises while Harry chats away to him, calling his name. The little boy, happy and content and dressed in blue dungarees from H&M – coos back at his parents, drawing delighted laughs from both of them. Archie's mom looked lovely in a belted blue and white print dress by NYC brand Club Monaco.

Ahead of their tour, a royal source previously told HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, had hoped to include their son at some point in their program of official events. The royal couple touched down in Cape Town on Monday, on a slightly delayed British Airways flight. Archie – who was carried in his mom’s arms, was dressed in a bobble hat, similar to one dad Harry was dressed in for a trip to Aberdeen with his parents in January 1985.



©Getty Images



Archbishop Desmond Tutu gives the special visitor a kiss while mom Meghan looks on

On the first day of the tour, during a visit to the District Six neighborhood on Monday afternoon, a well-wisher asked where Archie was, and his parents revealed the baby was sleeping. Archie’s last public outing was to the polo in July, just a week after his private christening at Windsor Castle. He was born on May 6 at London's Portland Hospital.