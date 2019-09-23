Archie is baby Prince Harry's twin as he arrives in South Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry knew all eyes would be on their four-month-old baby, Archie Harrison, as they arrived for the start of their South African tour. For this reason, the Duke and Duchess of Duchess put a great deal of thought into their tiny tot’s appearance. It certainly showed as the royal trio touched down in Cape Town the morning of Monday, September 23 and disembarked their British Airways flight. Cameras captured a glimpse at VIP airport security ushering the Sussexes out, giving us a good look at the meaningful ensemble Prince Archie was wearing!

©Mirrorpix



Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie arrive in South Africa

Archie stole the show in a blanket and an adorable white bobble hat. His outfit is almost identical to the one worn by Prince Harry when he was around the same age in January of 1985. While being carried off the plane at Aberdeen Airport by his mother Princess Diana, then-baby Harry sported the same hat.

©Getty Images



Princess Diana carrying baby Harry off a plane in 1985

We doubt the similarities are a coincidence. Meghan, who has made a point of keeping Diana’s legacy alive, is well aware of that particular picture of Harry. In fact, it was among nine images she selected to appear in a collage while celebrating his 35th birthday. This leads us to believe she may have planned Archie’s appearance as an homage to her late mother-in-law.

In the new photos, Harry dons a simple gray blazer, white button down and dark trousers, while his 38-year-old wife is bundled up in a cream wrap cardigan and white jeans. Her hair is swept back in a bun, as she cradles Archie closely to her.

©Getty Images



The Sussexes first day of their tour was jam-packed with important engagments - and dancing!

Harry and Meghan kicked off their ten-day visit in Nyanga township of Cape Town, which has been dubbed South Africa's "murder capital." While there, the American-born royal delivered a powerful speech, touching on her mixed racial heritage and women’s rights. Harry also chimed in, saying he is passionate about protecting his wife and being a good role model for his son. On a lighter note, the royal couple also shook it out and danced with locals. The royal tour, which is their first as a family, will wrap up on October 2 in Johannesburg.