Baby Archie's royal christening to be private: All the details

Archie Harrison will be celebrating his two-month birthday in a special way this Saturday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son is set to be christened on July 6. The ceremony will be held in the private chapel inside of Windsor Castle rather than St. George’s Chapel, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in 2018, and where Harry was baptized in 1984.

Archie's christening will be a private event at Windsor Castle

The intimate gathering will be attended by less than 25 guests. Archie’s grandfather Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are expected to attend, in addition to Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who is flying in from the United States. One famous relative who will not be in attendance is Archie’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth because of a prior commitment.

Meghan’s famous pal Serena Williams, who is competing at Wimbledon this week, and close friend Jessica Mulroney are tipped to be godmothers. Meanwhile, Harry’s mentor Mark Dyer, whose son Jasper was a pageboy at his royal wedding, and Soho House director Markus Anderson are possible candidates for godfather.

Unlike Prince Louis' 2018 christening, where the Duke and Duchess are pictured above, there will be no photos of guests arriving to Archie's baptism

The upcoming service is expected to follow royal tradition, with the Archbishop of Canterbury baptizing Archie using water from the River Jordan poured from a solid silver ewer over the Lily Font. Meghan’s son is expected to wear the same christening gown previously worn by William and Kate’s children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The garment is a replica of the original gown commissioned by Queen Victoria for the christening of her daughter Princess Victoria in 1841.

The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah was first to break the news of the royal christening date, reporting that Harry and Meghan's decision to make the event private is because of their desire to raise Archie as a “private citizen.” Unlike the Cambridge children's christenings, royal fans will not see photos of Archie and guests arriving to the ceremony. However, it’s likely that Harry and Meghan will instead share photographs after the royal affair.

