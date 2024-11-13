Where is the world's highest waterfall? See the answer!

Angel Falls, known by the local indigenous tribes as Kerepacupay, is the main star of the Canaima National Park. This area of wilderness is located in the southern region of Venezuela, near the frontier between Guyana and Brazil.

The tallest waterfall in the world

© Independent Picture Service Angel Falls are located in Canaima, Venezuela

The waterfall is made up of almost a kilometer of free fall, falling from the enormous Auyan Tepui, one of the hundreds of Tepuis in the region. These mountains are known for their flat surfaces that have earned them the name of mesas or tabletop mountains.

Tepuis can reach up to two thousand meters high and are characteristic of the wilderness in Canaima, an area that's considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

© DEA / G. SIOEN Angel Falls are located in Auyan Tepui, one of the most impressive tepui mountains in Canaima

Why is it called Angel Falls?

The waterfall's name was granted by Jimmie Angel, an American aviator who first flew over the formation in 1933. Angel was on the hunt for gold and had to do an emergency landing on the top of the mountain, discovering the fall.

Did you know...

Angel Falls, measuring around 970 meters, is 15 times taller than the Niagara Falls and almost three times taller than the Empire State Building in New York.

Canaima and Angel Falls were depicted in "Up," the Disney movie that won two Oscars and two Golden Globes.

The Canaima National Park is bigger than Galicia, measuring around 30,000 cubic kilometers.

Tepuis were formed around 400 million years ago. Due to their peculiar morphology, they contain a wilderness of plants and organisms that can't be found anywhere else. For naturalists, tepuis are akin to ecological islands.

Aside from Auyan Tepui, other famous tepuis in Canaima include Roraima, Chimata, and Kukenan.

© FEDERICO PARRA A long exposure shot of Angel Falls in 2021

What to know before visiting the world's tallest waterfall

The falls must be observed from a plane or a helicopter, making for an incomparable experience.

Visitors should make plans to board a curiara, an indigenous ship that's used by the tribes that live around the area.

Aside from Angel Falls, there are other waterfalls that can be seen when approached by a boat like: el Hacha, el Sapo, Ucaima , and more.

Canaima can also be discovered on a four-wheel vehicle, allowing tourists to explore the wilderness, waterfalls, red beaches, and indigenous villages where the Pemon people have lived for hundreds of years.

Staying at one of the camps with palm rooftops located around the lake that forms the Carrao river

© DEA / C. DANI I. JESKE The plane of Jimmy Angel, the man who named Angel Falls

How to get there

To arrive in Canaima, one must first fly to Caracas, the Venezuelan capital. From there, you must board a flight to the national park.

From there, you must board a flight to the national park. The best time to visit Canaima is during the winter months, which coincide with the Venezuelan dry season.

The camps and lodges in Canaima provide guests with all manner of excursions, including by foot, car, canoe, or plane. Some of these include the Waku Lodge, Ucaima , and Tapuy Lodge.

In order to travel to Venezuela, you must have a passport that has at least six months of validity. Tourists may also need a Visa depending on their nationality.

A virtual visit to Angel Falls

While Angel Falls must be seen in person to take it in, it's possible to explore it virtually through this link.