How to attend Doja Cat's intimate concert in Los Angeles hosted by Airbnb: 'Once-in-a-lifetime experience'

Doja Cat is preparing to start a new era, and she wants her fans to have the first look. The popular singer is joining forces with Airbnb for a unique experience taking place in West Hollywood, California, where a lucky group of fans will have the opportunity to see her performance in an intimate concert.

The musician curated the special evening, starting with "an elegant feast in the dining room" and finishing with "a performance in the living room." Beginning October 6, guests will be able to register and request to book a visit (from 6 to 9 PM) through the living room experience webpage on Airbnb.

© Airbnb

15 fans will be able to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience, including a gallery of her grandmother's art. "I curated the look and feel of an entire house to match my aesthetic—the ambiance, the design, the menu, and of course, the music for the evening," Doja wrote on the website.

© Airbnb

"I’m inviting you to step in my world, where you’ll see my artistry up close and personal. I created the perfect space for you to view some precious family heirlooms—my grandmother’s paintings—followed by a delicious feast of my favourite foods," the singer detailed.

© Airbnb

"All leading to an intimate performance of my songs in the living room. But since I’m opening up in a way I never have before, you have to participate a bit as well. I’ve left you a probing question on the vanity that requires you to bare a little of your own soul. It’s only fair."

Doja also shared a teaser on social media, showing fans the vibe of the evening and the upcoming Living Room Session with Airbnb.