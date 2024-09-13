Kourtney Kardashian's 'Ozempic-inspired' weight loss supplement is 'unlikely' to work, RDN says

Kourtney Kardashian is launching GLP-1 Daily capsules as part of her supplement company roster. However, her new Ozempic-inspired pills are raising many questions, with "do they really work" leading the pack. "Introducing Lemme GLP-1 Daily," the company shared on Instagram. "A breakthrough innovation in metabolic health, formulated to naturally boost your body's GLP-1 production, reduce appetite, and promote healthy weight loss."
According to the business, the new product is made of Eriomin lemon fruit extract, Supresa saffron extract, and Morosil red-orange fruit extract, contrary to Ozempic, which contains synthetic GLP-1 hormone and is a GLP-1 agonist drug.
Although the supplement is not FDA-approved, the official press release reads, "We spent years working with our medical advisory board to formulate Lemme GLP-1 Daily into the most effective and researched GLP-1 supplement on the market."
According to Kardashian, "cutting-edge formulation uses both clinically studied and patented ingredients to increase GLP-1 levels in the body, naturally." Despite the claims, Kardashian's new supplement does not convince Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, who told Page Six that this product is "unlikely" to work as semaglutide does.
Harris-Pincus, who is also the author of "Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook," told the publication that she suggests consumers look for "supplements that are third-party tested and verified."
When asked if consumers should be cautious about Kourtney Kardashian's capsules, she said, "This supplement probably won't harm most people, except for their wallets."
Harris-Pincus said it is important to consider "permanent diet and lifestyle changes," such as " eating fiber-rich foods that stimulate natural GLP-1 and help keep us full."
The registered dietitian nutritionist said it's "unlikely" that a supplement will have a "more significant effect" than a high-protein and high-fiber diet.