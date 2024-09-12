Exploring Ibiza: Where to find the best party scene, international cuisine, and relaxing spots in the island

Ibiza, a Mediterranean gem, has become one of the world’s most desirable travel destinations. With a mix of white-sand beaches, vibrant nightlife, and diverse international cuisine, the island offers an escape that appeals to every kind of traveler. Whether chasing the sun by day or seeking a nightlife atmosphere, Ibiza offers a blend of relaxation, luxury, and partying, making it a perfect vacation getaway.

© Scott E Barbour Spain, Balearic Islands, Ibiza Island, Ibiza Town

During the day you can explore Ibiza's hidden coves, enjoy its gourmet cuisine from top chefs, or relax at their wellness retreats. As the sun goes down, Ibiza’s heartbeat accelerates, and no place captures this after-dark energy quite like the iconic Pacha Ibiza discotheque. Situated in the heart of the island, Pacha Ibiza is more than a nightclub. It has become a cultural landmark that has influenced Ibiza’s party scene for over 50 years and it is a magnet for A-listers, fashion icons, and music legends.

© Pacha Ibiza Katy Perry at Pacha Ibiza's 'Flower Power' party

With its signature cherries symbolizing nights of extravagance, its booming beats from DJs such as Marco Carola, Solomun, Bedouin, Diplo, CamelPhat and Bora Uzer to the star-studded guest lists featuring Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Grace Jones, and even Julio Iglesias, Pacha Ibiza has hosted some of the most unforgettable nights in island’s history. It’s a place where fashion meets art, music meets magic, and every night feels like a celebration of life.

© JAIME REINA The iconic cherries at Pacha Ibiza

HOLA! USA had the opportunity to experience everything Pacha Ibiza offers, from its hotel accommodations and upscale restaurant to the legendary club. Scroll below to see some of the highlights of this famous Ibiza hotspot and discover why it continues to set the standard for nightlife along with other Ibiza landmarks, that can't be missed.

© Courtesy of Pacha Delectable drinks at Paradiso Ibiza The perfect place to start your night is without a doubt Paradiso Ibiza, with delicious tapas and carefully crafted cocktails. Located on the terrace of El Hotel Pacha Ibiza, you can enjoy a relaxing moment with traditional mouthwatering cocktails or innovative creations such as the Tesla or the Kriptonita, while listening to the best beats of a live DJ.

© Courtesy of Pacha Music On brings the heartbeat of techno Led by the global ambassador of techno Marco Carola, Friday nights are never dull at this must-attend event for partygoers. And performers like Anitta, Katy Perry, Hugel, TYGA and Jason Derulo have taken the stage in 2024 alone and artists like J Balvin and Kylie Minogue throughout the club's history. Music On brings hypnotic beats that allow you to lose yourself in a pure tech house immersion and celebration of music, delivering the ultimate Ibiza clubbing experience.

© Courtesy of Pacha Dinner date night in the heart of Ibiza Discover world-renowned cuisine in the heart of Ibiza at El Hotel Pacha Ibiza. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and offering a variety of delicious dishes, including vegan options, and the finest Mediterranean ingredients.

© Courtesy of Pacha The legendary Flower Power party Described as a journey of liberation, love, and self-discovery, Saturdays at Pacha Ibiza bring the joy of self-expression with a vibrant fusion of music, fashion, and art, topped with the stunning decor that transports you to the 1960s, 70s, and 80s counterculture movement every Saturday. This is the perfect party for both music lovers and laid-back attendees who want to get a taste of the legendary party scene that the island is known for.

© Arbe Garcia,Courtesy of Pacha Dance under the moon at Cova Santa One of the most magical party experiences takes place around an ancient cave in the Ibiza countryside near the village of San José on Sundays. WooMoon will allow you to immerse yourself in a dreamy atmosphere from the moment you step in. Including a hippie market with tarot readings, tattoos, and delectable cocktails, this party celebrates self-expression and acceptance with world-renowned artists and surprise performances.



© Courtesy of Pacha Solomun +1 at Pacha Ibiza Every Sunday until October 10, Solomun, the German house DJ will take control of Pacha Ibiza for a 7-hour transformative experience, creating a unique and electrifying atmosphere with his immersive sets.

© Ruben Earth Explore the island’s coastline Ibiza has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, including Aguas Blancas, Benirrás, Cala Bassa, Cala Salada, Cala Vadella, and many more. This is the perfect chance to explore the turquoise waters and golden sand if you are looking to relax during the day.

© Guido Cozzi/Atlantide Phototrave Explore the historic walls of the Old Town One of the most charming places in Ibiza has to be the fortified old town of Dalt Vila. Take a stroll through the fascinating streets and buildings, and walk to the top of the castle to watch the sunset overlooking the island.