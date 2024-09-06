San Miguel de Allende Travel Guide: What to do and where to stay while visiting this surprising gem

When considering a trip to the captivating city of San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato, it's essential to have a guide outlining the top recommendations for accommodations, dining, and attractions. San Miguel de Allende is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its baroque architecture and the Sanctuary of Atotonilco.

As a significant city along the Mexican Independence route, it remains a colonial masterpiece in the heart of Guanajuato, Mexico. For those seeking to explore this remarkable destination, we offer a comprehensive guide to some of the city's most iconic locations.

© Jeff Greenberg San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico, Zona Centro, Jardin principal plaza, mojiganga, giant puppet performers. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

© Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel Where to stay and what to eat in San Miguel de Allende? Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel is a luxurious 5-star hotel strategically situated near the city's key tourist and cultural attractions. The resort's spa offers a wide range of yoga practices, including Hatha and Ashtanga, as well as facial treatments, massages, and rituals featuring locally sourced products.



The resort presents a diverse selection of culinary options that meld the finest elements of Mexican and oriental cuisine. Notably, Zibu Allende offers a unique gastronomic experience combining Thai and Mexican flavors, resulting in dishes that expertly blend sweet, savory, and spicy tastes. For enthusiasts of oriental cuisine, the Spice Market is a must-visit as San Miguel de Allende becomes one of the select locations worldwide, alongside New York, Punta Mita, and Doha, to offer this culinary experience. Moreover, its Sunday brunch buffet is highly recommended.



Spots you cannot miss in San Miguel de Allende

© Jeff Greenberg Ignacio Ramírez Market This market is a vibrant center of local commerce and culture. It consists of four blocks filled with corridors and is perfect for purchasing local crafts. Here, you will find various products handmade by Mexican artisans, including jewelry, clothing, food, and home decor. You can also sample the local delicacies and take home an authentic souvenir from San Miguel.



© Jeff Greenberg Inns converted into restaurants and boutique hotels San Miguel de Allende is famous for its old inns that have been converted into charming restaurants, cafés, and boutique hotels. These places blend colonial history with a modern twist, providing a unique experience. You can savor coffee in a historical setting or dine on a terrace that maintains traditional architecture while sampling the best local cuisine.



© Jeff Greenberg Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel A trip to San Miguel de Allende wouldn't be complete without visiting the iconic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel. With its neo-Gothic style and pink stone facade, it is one of the city's most photographed landmarks. The Parroquia's unique architecture and imposing presence make it a must-see destination, whether during the day or at night.



Ignacio Ramírez Cultural Center "El Nigromante" "El Nigromante," also known as the cultural center, is a branch of Bellas Artes. It's a place where art and history come together. Visitors can enjoy contemporary art exhibitions and historical murals and participate in creative workshops. It's a space where you can experience the best of San Miguel de Allende through art.

