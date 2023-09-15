Fernando Botero passed away at 91 in his home in the Principality of Monaco

The art world mourns the passing of Fernando Botero, the Colombian artist famous for his unique and round figures. He passed away at 91 in his home in the Principality of Monaco, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years. Julio Sánchez Cristo, a well-known journalist, confirmed his death on W Radio, marking the end of an era in the art world.

©GettyImages



The teacher Fernando Botero during the presentation of the book Women of Botero (Las mujeres de Botero) Madrid, Spain. October 9, 2018

Fernando Botero Humble Beginnings

Fernando Botero’s journey into the world of art began in a modest and unassuming manner. Born into humble origins in Medellín, he embarked on his artistic odyssey as an illustrator for “El Colombiano” newspaper in the late 1940s. Little did the world know that this young talent would soon evolve into an internationally celebrated maestro, leaving an indelible mark on the global art scene.

Fernando Botero Contrbutions to Art

Botero’s artistic skills quickly caught the discerning eye of critics and connoisseurs alike. He was hailed as the heir to the great Italian Renaissance master, Piero della Francesca, a comparison that showcased the depth of his talent and the classical influence that permeated his work.

©GettyImages



People look at early works of Colombian artist Fernando Botero as his exhibition “Joven Maestro” is being prepared at the National Museum in Bogota on August 2, 2018.

Botero’s legacy was not solely defined by his association with past masters but by creating a unique and unmistakable style. At 25, he sketched a mandolin, foreshadowing his sense of monumentalism and love for voluptuous forms. These forms would become the signature of his work, known as “Boterismo,” which defied conventional norms and offered a fresh perspective on beauty and aesthetics.

Botero was one of the most celebrated artists for a significant amount of time. He didn’t limit himself to just one art form but quickly moved between painting, sculpture, and drawing, putting his unique Botero style on each one. His paintings, known for their bright colors and impressive use of volume, received extensive praise and admiration.

©GettyImages



Colobmian artist Fernando Botero poses for a portrait with one of his sculptures in New York City on October 22, 1990.

Botero’s fame and popularity achieved new heights in the 1990s when his colossal bronze sculptures began gracing the world’s major capitals. These monumental works of art, often showcasing his signature rotund figures, became symbols of joy, vitality, and celebration.

A Farewell to a Maestro

As we bid farewell to Fernando Botero, we remember not just the man but the legacy he leaves behind. He challenged conventional notions of beauty and form, inviting us to see the world through a lens of exaggerated proportions and joyful exuberance. His work will continue to inspire generations of artists and art lovers, a testament to the enduring power of creativity.