Argentine actress Silvina Luna has passed away at the age of 43

Sad news came Thursday, August 31, that Argentine actress Silvina Luna, has passed away. The 43-year-old had been dealing with complications and kidney failure since 2011 after she received surgery at the hands of cosmetic surgeon Aníbal Lotocki. Her lawyer, Fernando Burlando, confirmed the news on social media. The statement comes two weeks after Mariano Caprarola, who was also his patient, died of acute kidney failure.

“An ending that hurts; a pity and unworthy. Hopefully Silvina’s fight will help the Justice take notice as well society and there will be no more deaths. I hug her family who never gave up and who, like Silvina, kept their guard up. God save you, dear Silvina Luna,” Burlando stated.

Luna died waiting for a kidney transplant in an Italian hospital. She had been sharing her journey with dialysis on social media until her last post, on June 5th. She reportedly spent the last 79 days in the ICU and contracted Covid during her hospital stay. Burlando said that Luna had been “battling for her life,” and they made the difficult decision to disconnect her from life support.



What happened to Luna?

Luna became a public name after she was a participant on Big Brother 2 in 2001. With dreams of becoming a model and actress, she decided to undergo cosmetic surgery in 2011, which is believed to be the source of her health problems.

She had a procedure done to her buttox, and Lotocki, Luna’s cosmetic surgeon, injected her with polymethylmethacrylate, a synthetic polymer that is a type of plastic. It’s often used as a substitute for glass because of its similar optical properties in automotive parts, transparent sheets and panels, optical lenses and eyeglasses, aquariums, and more. Needless to say, it should not be injected with this type of procedure.

Burlando said the treatment was tantamount to “putting stones and sand in an engine that needs lubrication.” In 2015 she was hospitalized with kidney stones, and Luna was diagnosed with renal insufficiency and hypercalcemia and was prescribed a dialysis treatment three times per week until she could receive a new kidney.

What happened to Luna’s surgeon?

In February 2022, Lotockihas multiple malpractice suits against him, and he was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of disqualification from practicing medicine. However, at this time, he is free, while he awaits the National Chamber of Criminal Cassation to review his sentence.

Luna is not the only person that has died following his surgery. Like Luna, Caprarola, recently died on August 17, at the age of 48, due to kidney failure, she was 49. The former panelist of La Jaula de la moda underwent cosmetic surgery in 2010 with Lotocki.

Rodolfo Cristian Zárate also died from cardiac arrest while getting a procedure done in his clinic in 2021, at the age of 50, they have reportedly asked that his death be reinvestigated.

His other alleged victims, who are still living, are Gabriela Trenchi, who also had buttock surgery in 2015. Fran Mariano, and Virginia Gallardo, Stefania Xípokitakis, and his former partner, Pamela Sosa.

Rest in peace.